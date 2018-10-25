Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger King is getting into the cheesesteak business – kind of.

The fast-food restaurant announced they are launching a Philly cheesesteak burger after finding a “fundamental flaw in the traditional Philly Cheesesteak.”

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, Burger King says one Philadelphia restaurant will not be serving what they named the Philly Cheese King burger.

“Despite taste test approvals from Philadelphians, one restaurant in Philadelphia opted out of selling it completely to honor the traditional recipe,” Burger King said in a statement, adding that this new creation will absolutely not be sold at the restaurant located at 15 South 8th Street in Center City on Thursday.

The Philly Cheese King burger is more than a half-pound of beef, caramelized onions and American cheese.

The Philly cheesesteak burger will also be available at participating restaurants beginning on Oct. 25.