Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three local schools have been selected for a national honor.

Ocean City High School in New Jersey, Dover Air Force Base Middle School in Delaware and Middletown Area High School of Pennsylvania are among 56 schools nationwide that have been selected to create one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2018 National Christmas Tree experience in Washington.

The handcrafted ornaments will hang on 56 trees that will surround the National Christmas Tree. The 56 trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

The smaller trees are part of the America Celebrates display, which will kick off Nov. 28 with the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Travel Company Looking For Christmas Elves To Spread Holiday Cheer

Each school will create ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory.

For example, New Jersey’s 2017 ornament represented the holidays, animals and breast cancer recovery. Delaware’s featured a ladybug, the state insect. And Pennsylvania’s ornament promoted peace.

“It’s an excitement and privilege; patriotism at its best,” Gavin Kumar, a ninth-grade student at Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Maryland said. “I’m excited that my artwork is going to be on display for thousands of people to see.”

Through state art and education agencies, schools and students were selected by the U.S. Department of Education and National Park Service for the honor.