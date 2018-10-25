Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident in Pennsauken after a school bus crashed into the median on South Route 130.

Two passengers on the bus were transported to Cooper University Hospital to be checked out. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The ages of the victims are not yet known.

It’s not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Police and fire officials arrived at the scene at approximately 2 p.m.