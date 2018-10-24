Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a suspicious package found on the property of a state representative’s office on Wednesday night.

The discovery was made around 10 p.m. at the office of Republican Tom Murt (R-152).

A spokesperson for Murt says a duffle bag was left outside of his office on York Road. Murt is at home and safe.

The bomb squad is investigating.

The investigation comes as the FBI and local agencies across the country investigate suspicious packages sent to CNN and high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

No injuries have been reported on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what’s inside the duffle bag found at Murt’s office, or if it’s connected to the other suspicious packages.

Residents near Murt’s office have been evacuated as authorities continue their investigation.