BREAKING:Evacuations Underway After Suspicious Bag Found At State Rep's Office In Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
credit: cbs3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a suspicious package found on the property of a state representative’s office on Wednesday night.

The discovery was made around 10 p.m. at the office of Republican Tom Murt (R-152).

A spokesperson for Murt says a duffle bag was left outside of his office on York Road. Murt is at home and safe.

The bomb squad is investigating.

The investigation comes as the FBI and local agencies across the country investigate suspicious packages sent to CNN and high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Suspicious Packages Target CNN, Democrats Including Obama, Clinton

No injuries have been reported on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what’s inside the duffle bag found at Murt’s office, or if it’s connected to the other suspicious packages.

Residents near Murt’s office have been evacuated as authorities continue their investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s