PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s never too early to get in some holiday shopping and Target hopes to lure in more customers this season with a new incentive.

For the first time, the retail giant is offering two-day shipping with no minimum purchase.

Target’s two-day holiday shipping offer begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 22.

It’s an effort to compete with their competitors Walmart and Amazon.

