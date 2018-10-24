  • CBS 3On Air

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a woman charged in the beating deaths of her mother and grandmother last summer in their New Jersey beach home.

The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that 42-year-old Heather Barbera of Ventnor was indicted on first-degree murder, robbery and weapon charges.

Woman Charged In Ventnor Killings Extradited To South Jersey

Barbera was taken into custody in New York City on July 11, a few days after another relative found the bodies of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and her 87-year-old grandmother Elaine Rosen in Ventnor.

Authorities allege that the defendant, who had been living in the home, used a nightstick to beat the victims, who died of blunt force trauma.

Barbera is being held in the Atlantic County jail and is scheduled to appear for a post-indictment arraignment on Friday.

