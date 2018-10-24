Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quick-thinking mother-to-be ended up saving her husband’s life, just hours before she was due to give birth.

Ashley Goette called 911 after she noticed her husband, Andrew Goette, gasping for air.

Police: Three Juveniles Use Gun To Bully Autistic Boy In Viral Video

A dispatcher talked her through performing CPR until medics arrived.

Andrew Goette had gone into cardiac arrest. A day later, Ashley Goette went into labor.

“I was just so excited just to be able to see him be born,” said Andrew Goette.

Honey Smacks Cereal Returning To Shelves With New Recipe After Recall

Doctors delayed a heart procedure on him so he could watch the birth over Facetime from his hospital room.