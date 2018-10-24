Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police detectives are investigating a series of burglaries and burglary attempts earlier this month in West Philadelphia.

The incidents happened in the area of South 44th and 45th Streets.

Police say the suspect got inside the businesses by breaking glass doors and then took money from the cash registers.

Some of the shops hit included Lil Pop Shop, Green Line Cafe, Earthen Cup Cafe, and Tampopo restaurant, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a knit hat, quilted jacket, and jeans.

If you know anything about these incidents, call police at 215-686-3183/3184.