Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police Release Surveillance Footage Showing Series Of West Philadelphia Burglaries

It happened around 9:30 Tuesday night on the 300 block of West Seymour Street in Germantown.

Police say they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

“We don’t have any information as to who shot him. However, an initial 911 call said there may have been some sort of argument out here just prior to the gunshots that were heard,” says Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Detectives say the victim lives not too far from the crime scene.

Former Delran Emergency Squad Chief Facing Criminal Charges

Police are going over surveillance footage to gather information.

If you know anything about the incident police are asking that you call them.