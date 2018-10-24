Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department says it is monitoring the situation involving the pipe bombs that were sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the CNN offices in New York.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the department’s counter-terrorism unit has done a series of checks on media headquarters throughout the city, and will also be checking other key locations.

“These things are very concerning to us,” said Ross. “We are monitoring their investigation up in New York City.”

All the confirmed bombs appeared to come from the same person or persons, said John Miller, the New York Police Department’s head of intelligence and counterterrorism, who briefed reporters in New York.

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at the Chappaqua, New York home she shares with former President Bill Clinton, and another that was sent to former President Obama at his home with Michelle Obama in Washington. A police bomb squad removed another bomb from CNN’s New York headquarters, which was evacuated.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his office received a similar package, and the FBI said Florida Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz did, too, possibly misaddressed and then sent to her as the return addressee. A similar device was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes.

There were no explosions and no reports of injuries.

“Clearly, we will be working with many people in federal agencies to see if we can uncover any nexus to Philadelphia or the region,” Ross told reporters.

Ross also wanted to reassure the public that police are taking this very seriously.

“What the public should know is this is something we’re on top of, we don’t take this lightly,” he said.

President Donald Trump says he received a briefing from federal officials earlier Wednesday on what he called the “despicable acts.” He says that “a major federal investigation” is now underway.

“We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it,” said Trump.

There are no specific threats against Philadelphia.

