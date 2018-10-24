  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your dog or cat may be able to tell time.

A new study in the journal Nature Neuroscience researched mice learning to run down a hallway to a door.

After six seconds, the door opened and the mouse went in to collect a reward.

Researchers then made the door invisible. The mouse still waited six seconds before running down the track.

The authors say it’s one of the most convincing experiments to show animals using an internal sense of time.

