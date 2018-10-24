Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia unveiled a new community garden this morning.

Grady’s Community Garden is meant to address food insecurity on campus.

Jenavia Weaver, coordinator of student life at the college, gave opening remarks.

LIONS, it’s official!! Grady’s Community Garden is now open! Feel free to stop by the garden to relax, heal, study, or get involved with the upkeep. 🌿🌱🌺🌾 pic.twitter.com/xEuZDedAOW — CC of Philadelphia (@CCPedu) October 24, 2018

Officials from the school as well as students took part in the event.

It will grow vegetables to be distributed to students in need through the college’s food pantry, known as the “Snack Rack.”

Throughout Wednesday, students can sample healthy snacks and learn how to prepare meals on a budget.