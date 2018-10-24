BREAKING:Suspicious Packages Reported At Obama, Clinton Homes, CNN New York Offices
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community College of Philadelphia, Community Garden, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia unveiled a new community garden this morning.

Italian Restaurant Offering Free Pizza For Losing Mega Millions Tickets

Grady’s Community Garden is meant to address food insecurity on campus.

Jenavia Weaver, coordinator of student life at the college, gave opening remarks.

Officials from the school as well as students took part in the event.

It will grow vegetables to be distributed to students in need through the college’s food pantry, known as the “Snack Rack.”

Philadelphia’s LGBTQ Community Protests Trump Administration’s Attempt To Redefine Gender

Throughout Wednesday, students can sample healthy snacks and learn how to prepare meals on a budget.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s