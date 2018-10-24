Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia unveiled a new community garden this morning.
Grady’s Community Garden is meant to address food insecurity on campus.
Jenavia Weaver, coordinator of student life at the college, gave opening remarks.
Officials from the school as well as students took part in the event.
It will grow vegetables to be distributed to students in need through the college’s food pantry, known as the “Snack Rack.”
Throughout Wednesday, students can sample healthy snacks and learn how to prepare meals on a budget.