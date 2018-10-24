CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — For the first time in more than a decade, McDonald’s is expanding its breakfast menu!

The company made the announcement Tuesday and stated they’re “tripling down on the meat!” McDonald’s new sandwiches are revamped versions of the biscuit, McMuffin, and McGriddle with “three times” the meat, according to Business Insider Magazine.

The “Triple Breakfast Stacks” will be available beginning next month for a limited time. The new items, along with local deals and low prices, should help “win back customers at breakfast,” said CFO Kevin Ozan during a call with analysts.

With the new items, McDonald’s is aiming to reverse a troubling trend: American customers are eating elsewhere.

The company believes a revamped breakfast menu could help.

“It’s very competitive out there at breakfast,” said CEO Stephen Easterbrook. “We’re still losing a little share … it continues to be a battleground,” he said. “We want to do better at breakfast.”

McDonald’s has already made some changes that may entice new US customers. It added $1 coffee and $1 breakfast sandwiches at some locations. Easterbrook said it’s too soon to tell whether those efforts are paying off.

Hottovy thinks that McDonald’s has a good shot at turning around its fortune. “With a little bit of focus,” he said, McDonald’s “can get right back in.”

“They’ve gotten better about product innovation,” Hottovy added. Customers responded enthusiastically to McDonald’s new buttermilk crispy chicken tenders. That could bode well for the company’s new breakfast item.

Although McDonald’s is struggling to win over customers for breakfast, it has used its popular breakfast items to drive growth in the past. Sales surged after McDonald’s launched its all-day breakfast menu in 2015.

