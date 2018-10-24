  • CBS 3On Air

FRESNO, Calif. (CBS) — A creepy-crawly discovery in California ended with a house-sitter setting his parents’ house on fire.

The incident happened Tuesday night in Fresno.

Fire officials say the man was trying to kill spiders, but instead of using a shoe or rolled up newspaper, he used a blow torch.

The man got out safely, but the house sustained damage to its second floor and attic.

