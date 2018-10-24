PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened at 2nd and Cumberland Streets around 7:30 p.m.

Police tell CBS3 the shooter tried to get into the passenger door of the victim’s car before opening fire, hitting the passenger several times.

After the shooting, the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in the bullet-riddled car — but he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.