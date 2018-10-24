BREAKING:Three $1M Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Gloucester, Camden, Delaware Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers
(photo credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a free pizza slice for anyone who brings in their losing Mega Millions ticket today.

The restaurant chain, which has locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, says the offer will only be available on Wednesday at participating locations with the purchase of a beverage.

“Tomorrow only, 10/24, come trade in your losing lotto ticket for a free slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza,” says the restaurant.

Guests must present a physical Mega Millions ticket purchased for the Oct. 23 drawing, and no photocopies will be accepted.

You must also surrender your losing ticket.

“Not being a billionaire hurts, but free pizza might ease the pain. 💰🍕💰🍕💰🍕,” posted the restaurant on Facebook.

For a location near you, click here.

The historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina and three $1 million tickets were sold in Camden, Gloucester, and Delaware Counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s