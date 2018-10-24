Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a free pizza slice for anyone who brings in their losing Mega Millions ticket today.

The restaurant chain, which has locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, says the offer will only be available on Wednesday at participating locations with the purchase of a beverage.

“Tomorrow only, 10/24, come trade in your losing lotto ticket for a free slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza,” says the restaurant.

Guests must present a physical Mega Millions ticket purchased for the Oct. 23 drawing, and no photocopies will be accepted.

You must also surrender your losing ticket.

“Not being a billionaire hurts, but free pizza might ease the pain. 💰🍕💰🍕💰🍕,” posted the restaurant on Facebook.

The historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina and three $1 million tickets were sold in Camden, Gloucester, and Delaware Counties.