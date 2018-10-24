Filed Under:loca tv, Talkers

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS) – It looks like a big wooden troll in Colorado may soon be on the chopping block.

Neighbors want the sculpture gone, saying the art is creating problems in the area.

Thousands of people have traveled from all over the world to see Isak Heartstone the Breckenridge Troll.

But neighbors say all of that attention isn’t a good thing. They say illegal parking, trespassing and noise have all disrupted the once quiet trail.

Others think the troll should stay.

“I don’t know I was talking to people before and maybe that should’ve been the discussion before you put it up,” said Joanne McGrew. “That’s the nature of things here in Breckenridge, it’s tourism.”

The town has tried to direct people from the bus to the trail to cut back on parking in the area.

But it only partially helped the issue.

Neighbors are now taking their complaints to the Breckenridge council.

