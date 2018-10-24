Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big weekend for some Eagles fans — they are going to the game — in London.

CBS3 was at the Philadelphia International Airport as a group of fans began their trip across the pond.

They are part of the Green Legion and travel to every Eagles road game. Their American Airlines flight took off just before 9 p.m. tonight.

So what if you are not going to the game?

Smiths Restaurant & Bar near 19th and Chestnut is unlocking their doors at 8:30 a.m.

And though Saturday night could take a hit they’re expecting the place to be packed bright and early Sunday.