BREAKING:Sources: Suspicious Package Sent To Joe Biden But It Was Intercepted In Washington, D.C.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Greg Argos
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big weekend for some Eagles fans — they are going to the game — in London.

CBS3 was at the Philadelphia International Airport as a group of fans began their trip across the pond.

They are part of the Green Legion and travel to every Eagles road game. Their American Airlines flight took off just before 9 p.m. tonight.

So what if you are not going to the game?

Best Places To Watch Sunday’s Eagles-Jaguars London Game

Smiths Restaurant & Bar near 19th and Chestnut is unlocking their doors at 8:30 a.m.

And though Saturday night could take a hit they’re expecting the place to be packed bright and early Sunday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s