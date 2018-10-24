Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Franklin Township have gotten to the bottom of a stinky situation as they have charged a man known as the “Diaper Bandit.”

‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: Teen Girl Says Classmate Set Her Hair On Fire While Others Looked On Laughing

Franklin Township Police say, over the past year, 68-year-old William Friedman would plant soiled diapers at different locations throughout the area.

According to police, Friedman was caught on Oct. 21 around 3:15 a.m. after an officer in the area of Routes 47 and 40 observed a box truck “drop a load of soiled diapers in the roadway.” The officer conducted a traffic stop and took Friedman into custody.

Police say Friedman admitted to dropping the dirty diapers in Franklin Township as a “joke.”

Police say, however, one of those diapers caused a serious accident on June 24 at the intersection of Fries Mill Road and Blackwood Avenue when a motorcycle slid on a plastic bag of soiled diapers that was left in the roadway.

Police: Man Points Gun At Girlfriend When Baby Shower Runs Late

Friedman has been charged with interference with transportation and other numerous ordinances and traffic tickets.