PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple kids were sickened at a Philadelphia elementary school after police say they ingested cereal bars possibly laced with marijuana.

It happened Wednesday at the Blankenburg Elementary School located in the 4600 block of W. Girard Ave.

Police say five kids ingested the cereal bars that were brought to school by a 13-year-old student. One student went to the nurse’s office hallucinating. Other kids were brought to the school office.

Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where two students tested positive for marijuana, police say. Testing results for the third student is still pending.

The parents of two other students were reportedly taking their child to their medical provider, said police.

The school has not yet commented on the incident.

