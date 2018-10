Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might only be October, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t start looking ahead to the holiday season!

CBS announced Wednesday the dates and times of the network’s holiday specials.

The specials kickoff on Friday, Nov. 23 with “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns.”

See below for the entire schedule on CBS3.

Friday, November 23, 2018

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

8:00-8:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

8:30-9:00pm

MAGNUM P.I.

9:00-10:00pm

HAWAII FIVE-0 (Repeat)

10:00-11:00pm

*****

Saturday, November 24, 2018

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE

8:00-8:30pm

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE

8:30-9:00pm

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS

9:00-10:00pm

*****

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm

NCIS (Repeat)

9:00-10:00pm

FBI (Repeat)

10:00-11:00pm

*****

Saturday, December 8, 2018

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

9:00-9:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

9:30-10:00pm