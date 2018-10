Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car crashed into a pole in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, knocking power out in the area.

The crash happened on Broad and Clearfield Streets, just after 3 a.m.

PECO says the vehicle knocked the pole down, as well as some wires and a transformer.

Power is out in the surrounding area and is expected to be fully restored around 10 or 11 a.m.

No word on injuries.