WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It says the devices were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clintons’ suburban New York home.

FBI official in New York confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and that they will not have any further comment for the time being.

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

It was recently announced that the Clintons will tour the U.S. together. The Met Philly confirms that they will stop in Philadelphia on April 13, 2019.

It is unclear if this incident will interfere with or change their tour plans.

White House condemns attempted attacks on Obama, Clinton, others, says “these terrorizing acts are ‘despicable.”

