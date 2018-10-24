Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bucks County are searching for two motorized scooter-riding suspects who are accused of stealing beef jerky and alcohol from an ACME on Tuesday night.

It happened at the ACME in Feasterville.

Police say the suspects concealed the alcoholic beverages inside backpacks and their pants before making their way to the front of the store.

The suspects fled on bikes after being confronted by store employees.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215.357.1235.