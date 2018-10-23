Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new head spas trend is looking to help people treat their neglected scalps. Spas usually focus on things like facials or body wraps and massaged, now this beauty trend focuses on just your head.

Nicole Starett tries to keep her golden locks shiny and healthy, but scalp issues have her trying out a new head spa to get to the root of her problem. The 30-to-60-minute treatment is like a facial for your scalp.

A special camera magnifies the scalp up to 200 times, revealing every follicle, strand of hair and built-up sweat and oil.

“We have to analyze, and then we treat,” said Head Spa owner Sayaka Nitta.

Nitta says she learned this technique in Japan and brought it to the U.S.

“Scalp has pressure points so it’s connected to the body,” she said.

Treatment begins with aromatherapy. Then steam removes build-up and deep-cleans pores, followed by a head massage to promote blood flow.

“Blood brings the nutrition and oxygen to the hair and skin,” Nitta said.

Nitta says health benefits include reduced muscle tension and stress release, which is why the trend is growing nationally.

Boutique head spas and big chains like Aveda are offering scalp services costing between $45 and $150.

After an hour, a cleaner and healthier scalp has Starett ready to book her next session.

“It feels as good as it looks, so I guess it feels a lot healthier,” she said.

There are a variety of health issues that can cause scalp problems, including changing hormones, but experts say if it’s something serious, it’s best to check with a doctor.