WOODBINE, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead after a small plane crashed at Woodbine Municipal Airport in Cape May County on Tuesday afternoon.

The FAA says a Mooney M20C aircraft crashed during takeoff just after 2 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board the plane at the time. New Jersey State Police confirmed the pilot died in the crash.

The NJSP responded to a plane crash that occurred at Woodbine Airport. The single-engine Mooney M20C fixed wing crashed shortly after 2:00 pm killing the only occupant. @FAANews and @NTSB are investigating. No other info available.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.