Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Service has been restored on SEPTA’s regional rails after overhead power problems shut down the lines on Tuesday morning, but commuters are still dealing with delays.

SEPTA’s Norristown, Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton lines are now back up and running after service was suspended.

Riders may experience residual delays of up to 30 minutes.