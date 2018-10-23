BREAKING:Fire At School, Mosque In Bucks County Ruled Arson, Official Says
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man who punched a female Temple University student in the head on a SEPTA train in Trenton.

Alicia Wintemberg, 18, of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, says she was punched in the head while on the train at the Trenton station around 2:15 p.m. last Friday when she was returning home.

suspect 2 Police Searching For Man Who Punched Female Temple University Student In Head On SEPTA Train

(credit: NJ Transit Police)

The 18-year-old reported the incident to NJ Transit Police at the station.

She was then transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center alert and conscious.

suspect 3 Police Searching For Man Who Punched Female Temple University Student In Head On SEPTA Train

(credit: NJ Transit Police)

Transit police have released surveillance photos showing the man they consider a suspect.

suspect 4 Police Searching For Man Who Punched Female Temple University Student In Head On SEPTA Train

(credit: NJ Transit Police)

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact NJ Transit Police at 973-378-6565.

