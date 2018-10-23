Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man who punched a female Temple University student in the head on a SEPTA train in Trenton.

Alicia Wintemberg, 18, of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, says she was punched in the head while on the train at the Trenton station around 2:15 p.m. last Friday when she was returning home.

The 18-year-old reported the incident to NJ Transit Police at the station.

She was then transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center alert and conscious.

Transit police have released surveillance photos showing the man they consider a suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact NJ Transit Police at 973-378-6565.