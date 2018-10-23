Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Perkiomen Valley School District is turning to the community for solutions to the ongoing mold problem caused by persistent heavy rains and facilities ill-equipped to properly ventilate moisture.

School officials held a meeting Monday night to address issues with the facilities, making it clear that while they were open to hearing ideas, they would not come to a decision right away. Instead, an ad hoc committee will do research into other suitable options.

In the meantime, officials listened to what community members thought might best work to alleviate the continuing mold problem which has now forced classrooms in the South Elementary building to move to new locations.

Teachers and students are now sharing spaces as an operations team works to identify potential leaks, signs of moisture, and removing asbestos-effected tile and carpeting in some areas, according to officials.

“The building has not been as well maintained as some other buildings within PV,” Nick Fountain, a politician running for Pennsylvania state representative, said in a Facebook post Monday.

The school identified leaking doors and windows, musty odors, carpets nearly 20 years old, asbestos tiles, and soil erosion as causes for concerns in the meeting notes.

Frustrations from the ongoing mold problem came to a head when Upper Perkiomen High School was forced to close for a week back in September.

At that time, officials hired nationally and globally-renowned companies to solve the mold and moisture problems. Still, the problem remains.

Shortly after the school’s closure, parents and students from the high school attended a board meeting to address their frustrations with the mold problem. Over the summer, cleaning crews found mold but tried to remedy the growth before students returned. However, that effort didn’t work as the mold was rediscovered inside the building over at the start of the school year.

At that time, students complained of getting sick. “It’s concerning. I think they’re doing what they can to get things cleaned up. I’m just concerned we weren’t aware of what happened during the summertime until last week,” Mary Cannon, a parent, said following that meeting.

Now, school officials are offering various options to the community to consider as alternative ways to fix this issue.

These options include upgrading South Elementary, building a new elementary school, or closing the elementary school and moving students to other schools.

While school officials recognize that there are concerns and challenges ahead of them, they are entrusting this decision with the community since they are directly impacted by this problem.

The next facilities committee meeting for the Perkiomen Valley School District will be held Oct. 29 at the school’s library.