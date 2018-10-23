Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an admission no museum wants to make, but the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. has revealed some of its prized artifacts turned out to be fake.

Pieces of “Dead Sea Scrolls” have been on display since the museum opened last year.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are believed to represent the earliest surviving pieces of the Old Testament and are worth millions.

But the chief curator said they always had doubts about their authenticity.

The fragments have gone through years of analysis.

They appear to be ancient pieces of leather that were written on in modern times.

A German company that used x-ray scanning, along with ink and sediment analysis, said the fragments are apparently forgeries.