  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

 PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an admission no museum wants to make, but the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. has revealed some of its prized artifacts turned out to be fake.

Pieces of “Dead Sea Scrolls” have been on display since the museum opened last year.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are believed to represent the earliest surviving pieces of the Old Testament and are worth millions.

But the chief curator said they always had doubts about their authenticity.

The fragments have gone through years of analysis.

They appear to be ancient pieces of leather that were written on in modern times.

A German company that used x-ray scanning, along with ink and sediment analysis, said the fragments are apparently forgeries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s