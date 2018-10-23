  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Credit: Sil Mazzini

Tucson, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A Tucson mother is hoping you can brighten her son’s day.

Over the weekend, Sil Mazzini said she invited over 30 children from Teddy’s school to attend his birthday party at Peter Piper Pizza on Broadway Boulevard in Tucson.

The table was filled with pizza and drinks, but his fellow classmates did not show, Mazzini said.

Teddy was pretty sad that no one showed up to his party, so his mother is now hoping you could wish him a happy birthday.

teddy arizone pizza party Mother Hoping For Birthday Wishes After Sons Empty Party In Arizona

Credit: Sil Mazzini

According to KPHO, the Phoenix Suns have invited Teddy to Wednesday’s game against the Lakers after discovering the photo.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s