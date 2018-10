Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating a violent knife attack overnight outside of a Center City Wawa.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Broad and Walnut Streets.

Officers arrived and found the victim stabbed in the chest.

He’s now in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the stabbing.

At last check, no arrests.