  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SACREMENTO, Calif. (CBS) — Meanwhile, one boy in Sacramento is busy living his best Ghostbuster life.

Mother Hoping For Birthday Wishes After Son’s Empty Party In Arizona

London Green, 5, suffers from a heart defect. While he has always wanted to be part of the team, he’s been busy busting through treatment and spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing four heart surgeries.

ghostbuster boy2 Make A Wish Helps Boy, 5, Fulfill Dream Of Becoming Ghostbuster

Credit: CBS3

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation found out about London’s love for the cult classic film, they worked hard to make his dream come true.

Photographer Trying To Find Couple After Taking Proposal Photo At Yosemite National Park

And like any true hero, the mayor was there at the end of his journey to award him the highest honor in Sacramento.

It was a community-wide effort to make a brave little boy’s wish come true.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s