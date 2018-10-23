Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SACREMENTO, Calif. (CBS) — Meanwhile, one boy in Sacramento is busy living his best Ghostbuster life.

London Green, 5, suffers from a heart defect. While he has always wanted to be part of the team, he’s been busy busting through treatment and spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing four heart surgeries.

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation found out about London’s love for the cult classic film, they worked hard to make his dream come true.

And like any true hero, the mayor was there at the end of his journey to award him the highest honor in Sacramento.

It was a community-wide effort to make a brave little boy’s wish come true.