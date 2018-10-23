BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The former chief of the Delran Emergency Squad was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he worked without an active Emergency Medical Technician certification and altered records to allow the agency to bill for their services.

Donald Horner, 66, is facing a slew of charges, including insurance fraud, computer criminal activity, tampering with witnesses, terroristic threats and alteration of medical records.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Horner altered reports on 27 occasions when he served as a crew member after his certification expired on December 31, 2016.

“This was done to conceal the fact that an uncertified EMT participated in those transports, which would have disallowed the squad from billing for those services,” the prosecutor’s office says.

When officials confronted Horner about the alleged fraud he threatened their lives, authorities said.

Horner was later suspended and he ultimately resigned.

He was ordered to surrender his passport and firearms.