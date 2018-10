Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A fire that broke out at a school and mosque in Bucks County on Monday has been ruled an arson, Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito confirmed to CBS Philly.

The fire happened at the Isabet School and Mosque on the 5200 block of Emilie Road in Bristol Township at 4:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

Special Agents and Certified Fire Investigators from ATF Philly’s Arson & Explosives Task Force are responding to a fire inside a school in Levittown, PA. pic.twitter.com/uzCeU7AImu — ATF Philadelphia (@ATFPhiladelphia) October 23, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.