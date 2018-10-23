Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With electronic tipping becoming a new norm, do you feel pressured into tipping a few dollars?

Your almond milk, no whip, two sugar Macchiato is ordered, you swipe your credit card and you’re greeted with that bright, bold, tip screen; what do you do?

“It depends on really how helpful the person is when they’re helping me out,” said one woman.

From barbers to baristas, electronic tipping is now the new norm and some are wondering if standing face-to-face with the person you ordered from and having them staring directly at you is causing anxiety at the counter.

One woman says they don’t feel pressured into leaving a tip, but they feel bad when the person is looking at you leave no tip.

Up until a few years ago, cash and paper ruled restaurants. Now, most places have different point of service machines, essentially iPads, which can be programmed with set tip amounts.

Starbucks Opens 1st U.S. Sign Language Store To Serve Hard Of Hearing Customers

Paul Zaspel, manager at OCR Coffee House in Fairmount, says installing the new system has really increased the tips his baristas earn.

“It honestly helps me keep good baristas,” said Zaspel. “The change has improved tipping and I think that it is because it’s more personal.”

He admits it is kind of weird.

“You’re like looking at the person as you’re doing it,” said Zaspel. “A lot of times I’ll walk away and make someone’s drink to give them space because I don’t want to pressure anyone.”

Everyone who spoke to Eyewitness News says they don’t mind tipping in almost any circumstance, but it still boils down to service.

If you’re not receiving good service, experts say simply press that no tip button.

Remember, many employees, especially those in the hospitality industry, rely on tips to make ends meet.