VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Dunkin’s newest store of the future has opened right here in South Jersey.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ announced the opening of their new Ventnor City restaurant located at 6400 Ventnor Ave, featuring the brand’s next-generation concept design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the Ventnor City community,” said Arun Mandi who manages 33 Dunkin’ locations in the Delaware Valley. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Ventnor City running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The new 1,499 square foot location is one of the 50 or more new and remodeled Dunkin’ restaurants.

The new restaurants will feature:

Modern Design: The special interior design uses lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

The special interior design uses lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. A single-cup machine will also enable the option of grinding and brewing select coffee varieties one cup at a time.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. A single-cup machine will also enable the option of grinding and brewing select coffee varieties one cup at a time. Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Ventnor City Dunkin’ is one of the DD Green Achievement™ restaurants throughout the country. DD Green Achievement restaurants are designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

The Ventnor City store will also feature new signage that refers to the brand as Dunkin’.