BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A family’s love for Halloween has slowly grown into a huge haunted attraction right outside their home in Bucks County.

Tara Ellison says her husband Jim’s love for Halloween and all things scary was the inspiration behind the haunted house that now attracts hundreds to their property in Croydon.



“No one can recall exactly when it started, my husband used to do something indoors as a teenager, but what we have now probably started about 15 or 16 years ago. Started out small and has grown each year,” said Tara.

The haunted attraction, located at 1033 Third Avenue, is all outside and features a haunted maze.

“The display changes every year, but we do reuse everything and incorporate it in with the new stuff we add,” said Tara.

The attraction not only brings the community together but their family, as well.

“It’s a huge family event, everyone pitches in, as well as a few wonderful friends,” said Tara. “My husband’s niece is an amazing makeup artist, as a hobby.”

Tara says they like to keep the display a secret until the first opening night.

The family plans to have a preview this Saturday night during their annual Halloween party. For more details visit, https://www.facebook.com/Terroratthecompound/.