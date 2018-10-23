Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) – A bride and a little girl form an unlikely friendship after sharing a fairy tale moment.

Five-year-old Layla Lester made a cameo during a wedding photo shoot at an upstate New York park.

Layla is a huge Disney Princess fan and thought she saw Cinderella.

That princess turned out to be Olivia Park, who was there taking pictures with her new husband.

“I was flattered, I was in tears that she thought I was a princess,” said Spark. “It just made my day absolutely more amazing than what it already was.”

Spark’s family shared the story on social media and the two were reunited.

Someone even started a GoFundMe page to send Layla and her family to Disney world to meet all the princesses.