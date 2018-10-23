Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBS/AP) — The FBI is investigating the discovery of an explosive device at the New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Fire Sirens To Blast Throughout Philadelphia Tuesday Night To Start Citywide Fire Drill

Authorities say the device was found in a mailbox.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the device “had the components” of an actual bomb, including explosive powder. Officials say that Soros has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theorists.

Soros, who is Jewish, has also been the target of anti-Semitic smears. Some have falsely accused him of being a Nazi collaborator during World War II, when he was a child in Hungary.

Man Allegedly Gropes Woman On Flight, Tells Police President Says It’s OK To Grab Women By Private Parts

Activists frequently post on social media the addresses of his homes, sometimes along with threats.

Authorities are investigating how the package was delivered.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)