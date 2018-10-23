Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Movie magic unfolds as Chadwick Boseman is filming his new movie, “17 Bridges”, in Rittenhouse Square Tuesday.

Based in New York, storefronts in Center City have been transformed to create realistic scenes depicting the Big Apple. Cast and crew were shooting one of the biggest scenes for the film that takes place in the span of one day.

Philly photographer HughE Dillon snapped shots as the scene was filmed at 20th and Chestnut Streets. The film is about police officers going to extreme measures to catch cop killers. To do so, the film crew have shot all 17 bridges in New York City.

In New York, an Eyewitness viewer shared photos from her apartment above the set.

The film scene captured in Center City shows Boseman, most popularly known for his leading role in the blockbuster film “Black Panther”, arriving at the crime scene and flashing his badge to get through. There are about 150 extras on the set of the movie with 75 of them acting as police officers.

The rest of the extras are just regular residents in the neighborhood where a gun battle happened if you walk past the set see firetruck with “NYFD” on it, the police officers have “NYPD”.

Some of Philly restaurants, such as Shake Shack and Village Whiskey, have had their fronts temporarily remodeled to make a convincing set but are still open during the day. Tintos, a popular tapas bar, has been closed until the end of the month and has had its name changed to “Mostos” for the movie.

The restaurant posted its closed for movie production, and even joke it is going to be famous.

Usually, filming takes place over six weeks but filming for ’17 Bridges’ will take approximately two months.

Production is at the halfway point right now with filming scheduled to wrap up a few days after Thanksgiving.