1 Man Killed, Another Injured In Fairhill Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Gurney Street, around 8:22 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the face. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot once in the neck and once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made.

