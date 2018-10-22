Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans of the “Titanic” could soon fulfill their dream of sailing the vessel by traveling on the Titanic II.

Blue Star Line’s Titanic II is set to make its two-week maiden voyage.

According to USA Today, the voyage will begin in 2022.

The construction of the ship has recently resumed after being suspended in 2015 due to financial issues.

The ship will provide guests with an authentic Titanic experience offering the same interiors and cabin layout as the original ship with the addition of modern safety procedures.

It will carry 2,435 passengers and 468 crew members, close to the number of passengers aboard the Titanic.

The Chairman of Blue Star Line, Clive Palmer, says the ship will follow the same route as the original Titanic, but also take trips around the globe.

“The ship will follow the same original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” said Palmer.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg in April of 1912.