  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
(credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) –   A new bookstore and cafe has opened in Rittenhouse. The new arrival, called Shakespeare & Co., is located at 1632 Walnut St. It’s an outpost of the venerable Manhattan institution, which opened in 1983 (and not related to the even longer-standing Parisian store of the same name). Its two floors of books include sections for science fiction, humor, classics, thrillers, politics and more. There’s also a substantial children’s area.

 

Shakespeare %26 Co Photo 1 Enhanced Shakespeare & Co. Brings Books, Coffee And More To Rittenhouse
Photo: Brian M./Yelp

 

Caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea are available. You can also make a small meal from the sandwiches, bagels, pastries and salads on offer.

The new bookstore has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Deepika N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 7, wrote, “There is a small cafe with a decent amount of seating and outlets right when you walk in. The drinks are decently priced for what you get, and the barista was super friendly. For me, it was the perfect environment to get things done.”

Yelper Brian M. added, “I ordered a coffee in the front and took a quick lap through the bookstore before coming back up to get it. The light is great, with the large front windows letting in a good amount of natural light, and the tables are great for studying or a one-on-one meeting. The coffee was good, I thought, and the staff very friendly.”

Head on over to check it out: Shakespeare & Co. is open from 7:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s