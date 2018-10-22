Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Newark say 100 people were arrested over the weekend at a party hosted by University of Delaware students.

Police say they received a call shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday of a disorderly party in the 300 block of East Park Place.

When they arrived, around 50 partygoers were gathered in the rear of the residence, and some of them went into a neighbor’s yard without permission.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence, and when it was executed, they found more than 170 people in the backyard.

Officers issued 100 criminal summonses for underage drinking. The people who attended the party who were 21 and over were released without charges.

Police say a majority of the people arrested were University of Delaware students. Two juveniles were also arrested at the party and released to their parents.

All those arrested for underage drinking are scheduled for a later court date.

The three University of Delaware students who hosted the party have charges pending against them.