CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Several kids on a school bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution following an accident in Camden on Monday morning.

Officials say a school bus collided with a vehicle at Lansdowne and Haddon Avenues.

There were no major injuries, but as a precaution, several kids on the bus were transported to Cooper Medical Center.

There is no word on what caused the accident.