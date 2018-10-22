Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The first public Holocaust memorial in North America has been expanded and modernized in Philadelphia.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at the new Holocaust Memorial Plaza located on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Fifty years ago, the original memorial was just a granite sculpture called “Six Million Jewish Martyrs.” It was unveiled in 1964.

Many attended the historic event, including a Holocaust survivor. A new interactive app will allow visitors to hear testimonies from survivors, liberators, and witnesses associated with the Philadelphia community.

The new state-of-the-art plaza also features historical artifacts, including the original train tracks leading to Nazi concentration camps.

With new displays, visitors can see train tracks that led to the Treblinka extermination camp and witness a sapling nurtured by children in the Theresienstadt camp.

Also featured are six pillars are exhibited to contrast Nazi themes with American constitutional protections and values.

