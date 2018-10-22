  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holocaust memorial, Local TV
Credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The first public Holocaust memorial in North America has been expanded and modernized in Philadelphia.

Experts Predict Millennial Voters To Have Largest Turnout For Midterm Elections

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at the new Holocaust Memorial Plaza located on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Fifty years ago, the original memorial was just a granite sculpture called “Six Million Jewish Martyrs.” It was unveiled in 1964.

holocaust memorial dedication3 Nations First Public Holocaust Memorial Expands On Ben Franklin Parkway

Credit: CBS3

Many attended the historic event, including a Holocaust survivor. A new interactive app will allow visitors to hear testimonies from survivors, liberators, and witnesses associated with the Philadelphia community.

The new state-of-the-art plaza also features historical artifacts, including the original train tracks leading to Nazi concentration camps.

holocaust memorial dedication Nations First Public Holocaust Memorial Expands On Ben Franklin Parkway

Credit: CBS3

With new displays, visitors can see train tracks that led to the Treblinka extermination camp and witness a sapling nurtured by children in the Theresienstadt camp.

Pennsylvania Sen. Casey, Congressman Barletta Face Off In First Debate

Also featured are six pillars are exhibited to contrast Nazi themes with American constitutional protections and values.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s