PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a 15-year-old is recovering after he was shot by his own mother.

This happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Logan Section.

Investigators say 38-year-old Rhonda Alvin shot her son once in his left knee following an argument, inside a home on the 4600 block of North 12th Street.

He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Alvin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare, simple assault, and other related offenses.

Police say they recovered two firearms inside the home, both belonging to Alvin who has a permit to carry.