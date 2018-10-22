Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – And love is apparently in the air for Sixers big man Joel Embiid.

Team co-owner Michael Rubin shared a pic on Instagram, showing Embiid giving a little smooch to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Anne De Paula.

Dig a little deeper on social media, and you’ll see the Brazilian was courtside Saturday night in South Philly as the Sixers beat the Orlando Magic.

She shared a pic of Embiid with the “heart eyes” emoji.

And some more evidence, De Paula was also spotted with the team during their recent pre-season trip to China.