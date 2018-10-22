Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Halloween just over a week away, it is crunch time to get your costume ready. From the avant-garde to the gruesome, D&J Entertainment in Northeast Philly is a one-stop shop all year round for folks who don’t just want to dress up but also want to do it big.

D&J Entertainment has been in the neighborhood for 30 years serving the community for all sorts of events including birthday parties and other special events.

Husband and wife team Derrick and Jocelyn Porter took over the business on Frankford Avenue 12 years ago and have become renown for their ability to really put on a show for guests.

After all these years of entertaining, their specialty remains the amount of detail involved in each of their 800 costumes.

Everything is made to be as authentic as possible with theater-like quality.

So whether you’re looking to be a pirate or spider-man, D&J Entertainment is sure to astonish all.